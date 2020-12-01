Out of the Western sky they came

Engines roaring, exhaust aflame

The sky was filled with attacking flights

Strafing and bombing with all their might

It was Sunday morning and we were at rest

But when alerted we did our best

And when the attackers did retreat

3500 casualties lay at our feet.

Now when I with reverence attend

The December memorials once again

I gaze at the list of the young who died

And with pent emotions I have cried

The tears I shed upon my cheek

Pose the question whose answer I seek

“Why you and not me?”

Staff Sgt. George W. Blake

Harbor Defense Pearl Harbor

U.S. Army

