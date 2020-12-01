Out of the Western sky they came
Engines roaring, exhaust aflame
The sky was filled with attacking flights
Strafing and bombing with all their might
It was Sunday morning and we were at rest
But when alerted we did our best
And when the attackers did retreat
3500 casualties lay at our feet.
Now when I with reverence attend
The December memorials once again
I gaze at the list of the young who died
And with pent emotions I have cried
The tears I shed upon my cheek
Pose the question whose answer I seek
“Why you and not me?”
Staff Sgt. George W. Blake
Harbor Defense Pearl Harbor
U.S. Army
