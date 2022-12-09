The members of this year’s Salida High School wrestling team all have their eyes on state, head coach Steve Myers said.
The team is the closest they’ve been in several years to filling the whole team weight-class wise and have every class filled but one. Last year, only one Spartan wrestler was sent to state, but several were one away. “Now they really understand what the whole thing comes to,” Myers said.
For Myers’ team goals, the biggest thing this season is getting hard work in, but as a more specific goal, he hopes to see senior Drew Johnson to the state championship.
The team is a big mix of old and young students, Myers said. There were no seniors on the team last year, and thus none lost. “Last year a lot of them were new wrestlers. Now they can actually start learning new moves and techniques to put it together better,” he said.
In wrestling, one needs to put in the hard work right off the bat, Myers said. “It’s not just a sport, it’s a life-changing event you’re going through,” he said, and he hopes he can impart that to his team.
Myers has been coaching at Salida High School for 25 years total and has been head coach for eight years. Prior to Salida High School, he wrestled at Pueblo County and coaching clinics.
Growing up in Pueblo, he started wrestling in middle school and grew up wrestling around the house with his older brother, he said, never imagining he would coach it one day.
He became a coach four years after moving to Salida from Denver. “I just really loved the sport and wanted to see it go further,” he said.
