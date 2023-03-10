Markets were lower Thursday, with investors likely waiting for payroll and Consumer Price Index data that comes out Tuesday.
With Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying rates may have to go higher than expected, investors will be hoping for a move lower in both inflation and labor market data but may likely be bracing for an upside surprise.
Financials were a big loser, likely attributed to inverted yield curve and higher-than-expected future yield expectations.
Bond yields were little changed, with the 10-year rate near 4 percent and the yield curve still inverted.
Another crypto firm has moved into liquidation proceedings, sending bitcoin and ether lower.
International markets were mixed.
Oil was stable at about $77 per barrel.
Initial jobless claims and continuing claims for unemployment both came in higher than expected, showing some weakness in the labor market.
Continuing claims came in at their highest since January 2022 as layoffs have broadened across industries, particularly in the tech sector.
Although it’s bad news for the economy, it’s good news for investors who are waiting for inflation to fall and for wage increases to normalize some softening in the labor market this year.
But we’re starting from a point of relative stress, Edward Jones analysts said, and any moves in unemployment rate should be capped at the 5 percent mark.
Freshly released data out of China shows the reopening might not be going as smoothly as hoped.
Commodity prices like copper are falling, indicating some demand concerns along with data showing persistent producer deflation.
Overall inflation also hit a one-year low, leaving the door open for more stimulus from policymakers.
Chinese authorities have set a 5 percent gross domestic product growth goal for 2023, but that might be difficult if demand remains low.
