Citizen of the Year
This year’s recipient of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award is Heather Adams, owner of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub.
Adams started as a server at the popular eatery and eventually purchased the business.
Moonlight supports many local organizations through direct donations and with its Moonlight Monday events, when a local organization receives a portion of the sales on a given Monday.
Adams has served on the board of the chamber of commerce and has supported local events and movements such as Salida Fantasy Faire and WeArk Salida.
A founding member of Ark Valley High Rollers Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association team, Adams, though retired from competition, continues to support the sport locally.
Nominator Lauren Wancura said of Adams, “She cares about her community deeply. She shows deep love and appreciation towards her employees and she never asked for anything in return. She sees something that needs to be done and she does it, without hesitation. She is a true Salida citizen.”
Most Wanted
Dow Stewart, retiring Professional Golf Association professional at Salida Golf Club since 1999, was recognized with the chamber’s Most Wanted award for his dedication in promoting Salida, Poncha Springs and the surrounding area.
Stewart is retiring after 24 years on the job, often working 14-hour or longer days, promoting the sport, the nine-hole golf course and the area to locals and tourists.
He has given lessons and youth and adult clinics as well as organized and run leagues and tournaments, including a number of fundraising events for local organizations.
Mike Mendicino, one of several who nominated Stewart for an award, said he has grown the local membership and the number of rounds played by tourists as well as helped junior and adult golfers “fall in love” with the game and improve their skills.
During his tenure at Salida Golf Club the course has been upgraded as he’s overseen the development of the facility.
Art Gentile, who hired Stewart in 1999, said, “In my eyes it’s the best thing that ever happened to our club. He always went above and beyond to do what was best for the club, even if it caused some angst in the membership. His skin had to be very thick.”
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson also praised Stewart’s commitment to younger players, saying, “Dow has always been an advocate of junior golf. He has continually worked to keep golf free for kids aged 12 and under and has hosted a junior camp every summer.”
From the Heart
Janet Franz is the recipient of the chamber’s From the Heart Award honoring her generosity of spirit and volunteerism.
Franz is Salida Sunrise Rotary administrator and helps organize several events such as Chaffee Home and Garden Show and Holiday Park.
She has helped to raise thousands of dollars over the years, which have been used to fund student scholarships and grants to community non-profits.
Among her accomplishments Franz was named 2006 Chaffee County Realtor of the Year.
She served as Chaffee Home and Garden Show committee chair for three years.
Franz was also named Salida Sunrise Rotary’s Rotarian of the Year for 2021.
She served as committee chair for Salida’s Holiday Park for 2021 and 2022.
Nominator Stewart Pappenfort said, “She has worked for years tirelessly in the background to make our community a better place to live, and now it is time she should be recognized for her generous efforts.”
Cornerstone Award
This year’s Cornerstone Award was presented to two recipients, Ken Brandon and Ilona Witty, both of whom are longtime contributors to the community.
While having two people share the honor is rare, the selection committee thought both Brandon and Witty were deserving of the honor.
Brandon, whose Box of Bubbles serves as a hub for many local creative endeavors, came to live and work in Salida in 1979 when he opened a silk-screening and T-shirt shop.
One of his first projects was creating the T-shirts for FIBArk 1979.
He owned and operated Brandon Ward graphic design for more than 43 years, then turned the space into a creative arts center.
Brandon has served on Salida Board of Education and was a member of the Support Our Schools Salida nonprofit group.
Among other local projects, he is involved with Salida ArtWalk and the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship committee.
He is also a member of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was a member of Salida Business Alliance and Upper Arkansas Service Club until they disbanded.
Brandon volunteers for the flag program and the FIBArk breakfast and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at Salida Community Center.
A fundraiser developed by Brandon to benefit Crest Academy, “Ballcano,” sent a multicolored “flow” of plastic and painted fabric spheres down the flanks of Tenderfoot Mountain in 2016 and 2017.
Vickie Sue Vigil, who nominated Brandon, said, “He brings a good attitude to the business community as well as the art community. When he can, he is ready to go to volunteer.”
Brandon is a familiar sight around town, not only as himself but as a bike-riding giraffe at many events around town.
Salida Early Childhood Center Principal Ilona Witty, who is poised to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, is also a Cornerstone Award recipient.
Witty has been providing early childhood education in Salida since the advent of the Head Start program in Salida in 1995.
Under Witty’s leadership the early childhood education program has grown from a small preschool program to its current model as a prenatal to 5-year-old program.
Witty has most recently done the to work to prepare for implementation of the state’s Universal Preschool program at the center.
Former school board member, city council member and county commissioner Rusty Granzella said in a letter of support, “Ilona is a leader, a doer, a caregiver, a boss, a friend and a professional – as needed, day-to-day.
“Her dedication to the staff and youth of the Head Start program, the development of the program and the success of each young face she encountered in the program is and has been the focus of her work.”
Jim Wilson, former Salida School District superintendent and state representative for House District 60, said, “I cannot express how valuable Ilona’s development of Salida’s Early Childhood Center has been to our community.
“Ilona’s efforts have gifted Salida with an asset not found in many other rural communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.