Linda Stanley
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Metropolitan State College of Denver.
Master’s degree in public administration, University of Colorado, Denver.
Juris doctorate: Sturm College of Law, University of Denver.
Career:
2009 – Municipal prosecutor (intern), City of Thornton.
2010 – Deputy District Attorney, 10th Judicial District.
2016 – Municipal prosecutor, City of Pueblo.
2017 – Hearing officer, State of Colorado
.
Other:
1993 – Attended Red Rocks Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Police officer in Arvada and Blackhawk in the middle to late 1990s.
Admitted to Colorado Bar: Oct. 29, 2012.
Colorado Bar status: Active, one public censure.
