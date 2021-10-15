Seniors

Gus Argys

Mike Argys

Tim Berry, captain

Ed Budd

Doug Davis

Sandy Ferraro

Dick Jay

Leo Leonardi

Steve Lucero, captain

Tom Murphy

Rick Myers

Dave Reekers

Dave Salvi, captain

John Stokes

Rich Young

Juniors

Steve Davis

Dave Farley

Rick Graf

Dave Kaess

Larry Medina

Mike Nance

George Osborne

Jim Passarelli

Anthony Tafoya

Ken Teter

Sophomores

Terry Gipson

Gordon Gardunio

Sam Johnson

Anthony Marchase

Steve Tafoya

John Thorpe

Freshmen

Rex Bell

Randy Myers

Coaches

Head coach Joe Hergert

Jim Gentile

John Quirin

Tom Breunich

