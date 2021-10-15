Seniors
Gus Argys
Mike Argys
Tim Berry, captain
Ed Budd
Doug Davis
Sandy Ferraro
Dick Jay
Leo Leonardi
Steve Lucero, captain
Tom Murphy
Rick Myers
Dave Reekers
Dave Salvi, captain
John Stokes
Rich Young
Juniors
Steve Davis
Dave Farley
Rick Graf
Dave Kaess
Larry Medina
Mike Nance
George Osborne
Jim Passarelli
Anthony Tafoya
Ken Teter
Sophomores
Terry Gipson
Gordon Gardunio
Sam Johnson
Anthony Marchase
Steve Tafoya
John Thorpe
Freshmen
Rex Bell
Randy Myers
Coaches
Head coach Joe Hergert
Jim Gentile
John Quirin
Tom Breunich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.