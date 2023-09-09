The Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning commission meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday has been cancelled. The commissioners will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Poncha Springs town hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The Poncha Springs board of trustees are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 for their regular monthly meeting.
