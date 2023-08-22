Dear Editor:
Did you know Dominion Voting Machines change the image of your cast ballot after scanning? Or that our county clerk insists on editing ballot images before residents can see them?
During the November 2022 election, I was told of adjudication irregularities of the write-in candidate for Chaffee County clerk. Initially, stringent spelling standard was applied. State rules require judges to approve write-ins based onvoter intent. After a mid-election complaint to the secretary of state, was the Chaffee clerk’s office forced to liberalize write-in acceptance standards? Did legal votes go uncounted?
On Dec. 20, I filed an information request for the 2022 scanned ballot images/audit marked pages (saved digital images of roughly 12,000 ballots). My intent was to review and judge for myself. After a runaround, the county demanded $6,390. Tinyurl.com/3kpkkjrv.
How was this justified? Irrational fear handwriting would be recognized, allowing identification of a specific voter’s ballot. The $6,390 was for 213 hours labor to redact all handwritten votes from 12,000 ballots. I had never revealed my purpose, but the county mysteriously demanded kilobucks to manually redact the very data I sought. I provided examples from three Colorado counties already posting ballot images, two counties without redacting write-ins. This argument failed. I was told: Wait until late Q1 23. Chaffee was planning to place (presumably redacted) ballot images online for free. That was six months ago. Still waiting.
State law forbids personal Identifying Information (PII) on ballots. If a handwritten name is deemed PII, are all write-in ballots violating state law? Is Chaffee County admitting to violating election law to avoid revealing unredacted ballot images?
During this quest I discovered ballot images are routinely and automatically manipulated. Blank ovals next to each name on paper ballots disappear on scans. This was done by the Dominion Voting Machine before saving the ballot “image,” which I call a ballot “approximation.” This “approximation” is viewed by election judges to examine write-ins. They never see a faithful image. This altered ballot “approximation” is also used when the machine counts all other votes. Why does Dominion even need the capacity to digitally alter ballot images? How can we know whether vital information has also been altered?
We are promised transparency, as mandated by law. Instead of attacking us, how about somebody in authority start answering for serious flaws in our election systems?
Vince Phillips,
Salida
