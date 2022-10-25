Dear Editor:
I’d like to extend a huge thanks to Absolute bikes for spearheading the Ride Right, Cycle Safe bike program at Longfellow Elementary. I have heard about the program for the past 15 years, so getting to see it in person was a treat.
It is truly incredible what they have put together for the kids of Salida. The program focuses on bicycle safety including how to tell if drivers are paying attention to you while you are on your bike.
Each fourth-grader received a nice helmet, the kind they’ll be proud to wear.
In addition to Absolute Bikes, I’d like to thank their sponsors, Salida police and fire departments, Salida Recreation, Monarch Community Outreach, Diesslin Structures Inc. and SuCasa.
Cory Scheffel, principal,
Longfellow Elementary School
