Coach Phil Gardunio is returning to coaching after an eight-year break to take over the boys’ golf team and said he’s excited not just to be coaching, but especially coaching golf.
“I love golf because it teaches character,” Gardunio said. “It you get a penalty, you have to report it on yourself, and I love that. I love how it teaches the kids to be honest and have good character.”
Gardunio said he has a young team, with no seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen, but he is excited to see what the kids can do this year.
“I think I’m blessed with some great golfers,” Gardunio said. “Typically you don’t have that coming into your first year.”
Gardunio said he was impressed with the juniors and sophomores and the leadership and experience they have been showing, but he is excited about the freshmen as well.
“We’ve got some of the younger kids developing, which is great, but I’ve got four or five kids who can really play some golf,” Gardunio said.
Gardunio said there are three big points that are very important to him and the team.
First, to take care of the kid, second to take care of the kid’s academics and finally, and far behind, to take care of what’s happening on the golf course.
“I’ve been around athletics all my life and have coached in several different communities,” Gardunio said. “I feel my experience is going to help the kids.”
He said this is his first year coaching golf, but he’s been playing for about 15-20 years.
“To me, it’s not about my level of golf play,” he said. “It’s about building rapport with these kids. I feel I’ve got something to teach them about building relationships. The big push for me for this program is developing young golfers, bringing in elementary and middle school players through camps, and growing the kids into our community.”
Gardunio will have assistant coaches Mason Dotter and Paul Purcell helping him this year.
