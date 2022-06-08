At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2 to settle at $118.87. WTI is West Texas Intermediate, a light, sweet crude oil that serves as one of the main global oil benchmarks.
Crude prices rose last week after OPEC+ announced it would increase monthly production to 648,000 b/d in July and August instead of 400,000 b/d as previously planned.
However, the market is still concerned that supply could remain tight as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year.
Additionally, prices were boosted after EIA reported that total domestic stocks decreased by 5.1 million bbl to 414.7 million bbl.
The current storage level is approximately 13.5 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices.
For this week, crude prices could rise again if EIA’s next report shows another decrease in total domestic stocks.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
