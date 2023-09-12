Chaffee County's Peak to Peak Pickleball Club hosted their third Rally in the Valley tournament Sept. 8-10.
The event draws players throughout Colorado and across the country to the courts in Centennial Park. More than 180 players from throughout Colorado and beyond registered to compete in women’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles.
For more information about the club, visit PeaktoPeakPickleball.com.
Results
Men's Doubles
3.0
Gold: Ted Bohn (Salida) & Shannon Tucker (Buena Vista)
Silver: Dennis Bremser (Cañon City) & Mark Carder (Canon City)
Bronze: Kevin Hosman (Salida) & Terence Pintane (Salida)
3.5.
Gold: Justin Hollenbeck (Frisco) & Alex Brady (Eagle)
Silver: Peter Goddard (Buena Vista) & Lyle Williams (Twin Lakes)
Bronze: Sam Johnson (Glenwood Springs) & Stefan Bate (Glenwood Springs)
4.0
Gold: Brad Leach (Salida) & Matt Sweeney, (Salida)
Silver: Chris Barnet (Arlington Heights, Ill.) & Craig Rae (Colorado Springs)
Bronze: John Egan (Westminster) & Sam Eichenblatt (Arvada)
4.5
Gold: Chris Branson (Temple City, Calif.) & Bryan Everhart (Boulder)
Silver: Mathew Mccabe (Carbondale) & Jared Carlson (Denver)
Bronze: Scott Eckstrom (Canon City) & Shawn Hatch (Peyton)
Mixed Doubles
3.0
Gold: Leann Reynolds & Dominic Reynolds (Aurora)
Silver: Kelly Dold (Poncha Springs) & Brett Ritchie (Salida)
Bronze: Tracie Rainey (Centennial) & Rory Rainey (Centennial)
3.5
Gold: Ashlee Cerda (Poncha Springs) & Peter Goddard (Buena Vista)
Silver: Anna Buss (Salida) & Josh Reel (Castle Pines)
Bronze: Nancy Wachowiak (Poncha Springs) & Cainin Becker (Salida)
4.0
Gold: Katy Barnett & Chris Barnett (Arlington Heights, Ill.)
Silver: Janet Mancuso (Salida) & Greg Frauenhoff (Salida)
Bronze: JoLane Hochstetler & Dean Hochstetler (Montrose)
4.5
Gold: Cami Jamerson (Buena Vista) & Scott Eckstrom (Cañon City)
Silver: Traci Birchler (Colorado Springs) & Steve Strahler (Colorado Springs)
Bronze: Stephanie McDonald (Buena Vista) & Chris Branson (Temple City, Calif.)
Women's Doubles
2.5
Gold: Peggy Donovan (Fairplay) & Lori Caramanian (Salida)
Silver: Gayle Jones Westerberg (Dillon) & Donna Henderson (Silverthorne)
Bronze: Kate Shea (Buena Vista) & Kathy Keidel (Buena Vista)
3.0
Gold: Geri Mahder (Monument) & Gail Hayes (Larkspur)
Silver: Diane Cannella (Salida) & Cheryl Piderit (Salida)
Bronze: Stacy Johnston (Centennial) & Jennie Piotrowski (Aurora)
3.5
Gold: Sue Spielman (Ridgway) & Jeanne Jambor (Ridgway)
Silver: Sonni Slappey (Salida) & Janet Mancuso (Salida)
Bronze: Nancy Wachowiak (Poncha Springs) & Anna Buss (Salida)
4.0
Gold: Tracy Morissey (Highlands Ranch) & Kathleen Morrissey (Highlands Ranch)
Silver: Charlotte Karls (Salida) & Cami Jamerson (Buena Vista)
Bronze: Carolyn Tilley (Dallas, Texas) & Stephanie McDonald (Buena Vista)
4.5
Gold: Stacy Keating (Basalt) & Bonnie Scott (Basalt)
Silver: Karen OHare (Dallas, Texas) & Sue Torrence (Oro Valley, Ariz.)
Bronze: Karen Balliet (Birmingham, Ala.) & Maria Tafuri (Carbondale)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.