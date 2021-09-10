9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds
Free for Chaffee County residents
Accepting:
Used oil, antifreeze, solvents, paints (including aerosol) and thinners, batteries, light bulbs, fire extinguishers, pesticides/herbicides and empty propane cylinders (valves removed).
Not accepting:
Explosives, ammunition, firearms, radioactive waste, commercial waste, appliances or electronics.
Questions? Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
