9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

Free for Chaffee County residents

Accepting:

Used oil, antifreeze, solvents, paints (including aerosol) and thinners, batteries, light bulbs, fire extinguishers, pesticides/herbicides and empty propane cylinders (valves removed).

Not accepting:

Explosives, ammunition, firearms, radioactive waste, commercial waste, appliances or electronics.

Questions? Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.

