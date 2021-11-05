• If your younger child needs their shot in the leg, please have them wear shorts or pants that can be pulled up so that kids do not need to undress.
• If your child is getting a shot in their arm, please wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm (deltoid muscle).
• If your child is uncomfortable getting a shot in a setting like this (large gym or room with vaccine stations, seeing other children get shots), your primary care physician should also have Pfizer vaccine for this age group.
• Chaffee County Public Health and other local providers offer individual appointments. Additional opportunities should be readily available.
• Activities will be provided during the 15-minute observation period post-vaccination.
• Any child younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian with them or a parent or guardian’s signature on their paperwork.
• Masks are required for everyone.
• Be prepared to spend at least 30 minutes at the clinic.
• If a family is unable to make it to one of the second-dose clinics, they are encouraged to contact Public Health to make an individual appointment or seek out a second dose from another provider. However, arranging schedules to attend one of the mass vaccination second-dose clinics is preferred.
