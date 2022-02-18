Tyler Grimes, owner of Resolute Sustainability Consulting, cuts the ribbon at a ceremony welcoming him to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Wade Harris, Sherry Turner, Heather Adams, Grimes, Poncho the dog, Billy Marquis, Jason Gobin and Karin Naccarato. Back: Mark Moore, Jason Benci, Art Gentile, Gary Buchanan, Michael Varnum and Harry Payton.