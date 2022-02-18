Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Tyler Grimes and his business, Resolute Sustainability Consulting, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Grimes said he has a master’s degree in environmental management from Western Colorado University and a passion for networking with other professionals with like-minded goals of affording stability and reliability for people in environmental crisis situations.
He specializes in understanding and identifying indemnification for loss, which allows parties to return or revert to their former financial position after suffering an environmental-related loss.
His background in environmental management, climate issues and journalism allows his consulting practice to continue to develop toward being a new way to foster help for those who need specialized assistance.
To learn more visit his LinkedIn profile at www.linkedin.com/in/grimestyler.
