Trenary explained how the vaccines protect recipients:
Currently the two vaccines on the market are “messenger RNA” (mRNA) vaccines.
“In each of our cells we have our DNA and then that is turned into messenger RNA which leaves the nucleus of our cell to be turned into protein and that’s how everything in our body is created basically,” Trenary said.
The vaccines are mRNA coding of a coronavirus spike protein and when it’s injected into the arm it makes its way into the cell.
The cell then codes out that mRNA into COVID-19 spike proteins that get released into the body. The body responds by building anti-bodies to it and that’s what ultimately protects a vaccinated person from contracting the disease.
As far as safety goes there are some side effects with each of these vaccines, Trenary said.
Most of the time it’s fatigue, chills, maybe a low grade fever, headache, muscle aches, things of that nature.
They resolve typically within one or two days.
There is an extremely low incidence of serious side effects Trenary said, and none have been reported in Chaffee County.
“I think in the first couple of weeks of the vaccine being out millions of doses had been administered and there were only like 20 or 30 anaphylactic shock reactions, he said.
