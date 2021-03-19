With a big freshman class, Salida High School football team nearly doubled in size from last year, going from 18 players to 30.
“We have a really big freshman class that are great kids and we added a couple more who didn’t play last year,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell, adding that they’ll be able to field a junior varsity team again this year.
With most teams opting to play in the fall when the Colorado High School Activities Association changed course and allowed the sport to proceed, Salida will move up to class 3A this season, giving Luttrell a chance to compete against his high school coach, Todd Casebier, who’s now leading Rifle.
“I know Rifle like the back of my hand,” Luttrell said. “Todd has been my mentor since I started coaching and he was my high school coach (in Montrose). I’m looking forward to playing Todd more than anything to see how I match up against him.”
The coach said there have been pros and cons about playing in the spring, but didn’t mind the change because it gave the team some extra time in the weight room.
“I knew we’d be bigger, stronger, faster and ready to go,” Luttrell said.
Only three Spartans graduated from last year’s team, but the majority of this year’s squad are still underclassmen.
“We’re still considered young,” Luttrell said. “But an exciting thing for me is our sophomores. They love the game and play the game well together.”
While the coach wants to see the team return to the playoffs this year, it’s not his top priority.
“Our main goal is to be a team of high character,” Luttrell said. “No. 2 is to play fast, physical and sound. No. 3 is to make it back to the playoffs.”
Salida has six games scheduled. If they finish in the top-eight in the state, they’ll make the state playoffs. The rest of the teams will get to compete in a consolation bracket, giving every team at least seven games.
“I think these kids will shock some teams,” Luttrell said.
