The Spartan golf team is as competitive as ever, and coach Phil Gardunio and assistant coach Mason Dotter said they enjoy teaching and learning from them.
Now that it’s later in the season, the coaches said they have a better grasp of the process and know their team better.
The biggest difference between this season’s team and previous years is sheer numbers, Gardunio said. There are 18 players this year, compared to 13 last year. There were no seniors last year so no players were lost, making a big team bigger.
Typically the golf teams are single digits, Gardunio said. “I wasn’t expecting the number of golfers on the team that showed up.”
With so many members, he said the biggest challenge has been finding them spots to play in tournaments, as only four members of a golf team can participate in tournaments.
Also because of that, there are a lot of new courses the players haven’t seen before, due to different golfers having played them in prior years, Dotter added. “All of a sudden you have to learn something completely different from your home.”
This challenge can be overcome by having routines, Dotter said, comparing something you would do at your home, seeing how it plays on a different green and adjusting accordingly.
In the last two years, Spartan golfers have been very competitive, and in some areas this year they are even more competitive. The boys have placed third in at least half of their tournaments and continue to do well, Gardunio said.
Some of the golfers are learning general concepts, while others more experienced are building a more in-depth knowledge, Dotter said. The season so far is teaching the coaches that there are different ways to show the same thing to each person.
“The boys have willingness and an eagerness to work and learn,” Gardunio said. “They’re good people. They’re genuine, fun to be around, and I enjoy the time I spend with them.”
Both coaches agreed that the Spartan golf team’s strength lies in their numbers, depth in grades and ability to work with each other and get along. “I’m looking forward to seeing the players go to regionals and putting their experience into outstanding rounds,” Dotter said.
