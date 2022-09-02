After three physically intense weeks of training, the Spartan soccer team is working as hard as they can, coach Aaron Dobson said.
The team is aiming to make the Colorado High School Activities Association playoffs, and Dobson said he believes their current team is well capable of that. “We’d like to be the best team in our league,” he said.
Seven seniors on last year’s team graduated, so most of this season’s team are underclassmen. However, most also have a lot of experience playing together, having participated in Chaffee County United Soccer Club.
Dobson said he has strong faith in the team’s defense being key to their winning against bigger schools. His goal for the team, he said, is to connect the older kids with younger ones so the team comes together as a family.
“No matter what happens on the field, we do it as a group. Every single kid out here has a role to play and is a part of the team,” he said.
The Spartan soccer team has been trying out a different playing style, Dobson said. “We want to put pressure onto the other team, capitalizing on their mistakes and scoring quick goals.”
The team has come up with a motto: “Be competitive in everything we do.” Rather than focusing on winning or losing, they are focusing on playing the game well, Dobson said, because in soccer sometimes you might be the better team and still lose.
“I love the sport because it forces kids to think on the fly. Because there’s no plays, in soccer you teach ideas and concepts,” he said. “There’s no stopping other than at halftime, so they have to make decisions based on what’s happening in real time.”
Dobson said he looks forward to every moment, from learning about the players’ lives on the bus to training sessions to the games.
He also said he is immensely grateful to his predecessor, Ben Oswald, for investing in him and the team. “I’m excited to carry on his legacy.”
