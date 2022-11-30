U.S. large-cap equity indexes finished slightly lower while small-cap stocks rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech Wednesday.
China stocks rallied on prospects that the country could move faster in loosening its COVID-19 restrictions.
Commodities finished higher, helped by the China headlines and reports that OPEC+ is considering a new production cut at its December meeting.
Energy stocks outperformed, while the defensive sectors and technology finished lower as yields rose.
China took center stage once again Tuesday after government officials in a press conference announced plans to boost vaccination rates among elderly, regarded as a key step to the success of China’s reopening plans.
No immediate easing of restrictions was announced, yet markets rebounded strongly, as policymakers signaled that they want to avoid excessive restrictions, especially at a time of social pressure.
The Hong Kong index rallied 5 percent, and mainland China indexes rose 2 percent to 3 percent, helping global risk sentiment improve.
The tweaks to zero-COVID-19 policy, combined with additional measures to support the property market and easing in liquidity, all signal that China is starting to put more emphasis on growth.
The weakening of Chinese economic activity this year has been a significant drag to global growth, weighing on emerging-market equity relative performance and helping support the strength in the U.S. dollar.
A potential stabilization in China’s growth outlook and a softening of the U.S. dollar could prove to be tailwinds for international investments next year.
Despite the ongoing volatility and macroeconomic challenges amid high inflation and aggressive central-bank tightening, markets have found some footing recently.
The S&P 500 is about 10 percent higher from its mid-October low, and investment-grade bonds are on track to post their biggest monthly gain since December of 2008.
The coast is not clear, in our view, as economic growth will likely remain weak reflecting the lagged impact of the policy tightening.
However, as we approach the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle and a potential peak in yields, Edward Jones analysts said they believe a lot of the bond-price and equity-valuation adjustment is now behind us.
History also tells us these peaks in yields generally occur about two months ahead of the last Fed rate hike, which we think will occur in the first half of next year, analysts predicted.
For the remainder of the week investors are expected to focus on Powell’s speech, the core PCE price index (the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) on Thursday and the U.S. jobs report on Friday.
