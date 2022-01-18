William C. “Bill” Schwarz, 68, of Salida died Jan. 3, 2022, in Loveland.
He was born Nov. 29, 1953, in Denver to Donald and Luce (Ely) Schwarz.
Mr. Schwarz moved to Salida 22 years ago.
His passions were flying and traveling with his daughter, Kaya.
He was well-known in the aviation industry.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
Mr. Schwarz was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Kaya Schwarz, and her mother, Wendy Schwarz, both of Salida; sisters, Cindy (Dan) De Steffen of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Sue Schwarz of West St. Paul, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
