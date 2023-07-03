Editor’s note: This story first ran in the June 28, 2017, edition of The Mountain Mail.
Palisade peaches are back, so it’s time to bring out the fresh peach (and apricot) recipes for those once-a-year treats made with these delicious fresh fruits.
Everyone seems to have their own favorite fresh peach recipes. Mine is Fresh Peaches and Cream Pie. The Apricot Habanero Jam recipe is another personal favorite that I make every year for gifts, and it’s just as good or better made with peaches. Both have been printed in this column before but are worth including again.
Peaches and Cream Pie
1 (9-inch) graham cracker pie crust
Filling:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup confectioners’ sugar
½ cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
Topping:
1 package (3-ounce) peach gelatin
1 package (3-ounce) cook-and-serve vanilla pudding
1¼ cups water
2 cups sliced, peeled fresh peaches
Mix cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until blended. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over the crust and refrigerate until set.
For topping, combine gelatin and pudding, stir in water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and remove from heat. Cool about 5 minutes. Arrange peach slices over the cream cheese filling. Spoon gelatin mixture over peaches. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.
Apricot or Peach Habanero Jam
3½ pounds fresh apricots or peaches
6 tablespoons lemon juice
3 or 4 habanero peppers, seeded
1 package (1¾-ounce) powdered fruit pectin
7 cups sugar
Pit and chop fruit. If using peaches, scald them in hot water and drop them in cold water to peel. Place fruit in a large kettle and stir in lemon juice. Heat fruit mixture, and in the meantime cut peppers in half and seed them using rubber gloves to prevent burning. Habaneros are very hot!
Cut habaneros in pieces and place in a blender along with some of the heated fruit mixture. Cover and blend until smooth. Return the fruit mixture to the pan and continue heating. Stir in pectin. Bring to a full rolling boil. Stir in sugar. Return to a boil and boil until the mixture sheets from a spoon. (My original recipe says 1 minute, but here in the mountains at our elevation it takes longer.)
Pour the mixture into hot sterile jars leaving about ¼ inch head space. Sterilize new lids and rings in boiling water. Wipe tops of the jars with a damp cloth to be sure no jam is on the rim before placing the sterile lids on top and securing with rings. Process 20 to 25 minutes in a hot water bath, being sure all the jars are covered with water. Makes about 11 half-pint jars.
Fresh Apricot Pie
Pastry for a double-crust 9-inch pie
20 large apricots, sliced
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix flour, sugar and cinnamon and pour over sliced, pitted apricots. Stir well. Pour into unbaked pie shell. Dot with butter. Cover with top crust. Make slits in crust or pierce with a fork. Sprinkle the top with a cinnamon and sugar mixture. Bake at 450 degrees about 45 minutes.
Peach Crisp
12 medium fresh ripe peaches (about 4 pounds)
1½ tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon sugar or to taste
Pecan or almond topping (recipe follows)
Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream (optional)
Peel and cut peaches into slices about 1/3-inch thick. Toss with flour and sugar. Spread in a 2-quart deep dish or pie plate. Sprinkle evenly with topping. Bake at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes or until topping is browned and juice is bubbling around the edges. If topping seems to brown before peaches are done, cover with a piece of foil while it finishes baking. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. Serves 8.
Pecan or Almond Topping
1 cup minus 1 tablespoon flour
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
4 teaspoons sugar
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/3 cup soft butter
½ cup pecans or almonds, chopped
Combine all ingredients except nuts with a pastry blender. When mixture begins to hold together and looks crumbly, work in the nuts.
Apricot or Peach Nut Bread
½ cup shortening
2 eggs
2 cups flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup mashed apricots or peaches
1 cup sugar
¼ cup nuts
1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ cup milk
½ teaspoon soda (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
Mix all ingredients and pour into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Peach and Raspberry Dessert
1 egg
1 yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup sugar
2/3 cup cold whipping cream
¾ cup cake flour
1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ teaspoon salt
Powdered sugar for dusting
3 or 4 fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
Small container of fresh raspberries
Mix egg, yolk, vanilla and ¼ cup sugar in a bowl until thick. Clean the beaters and whip the cream, adding the remaining sugar to the cream. Beat until cream holds soft peaks. Fold egg mixture into the cream mixture. In a separate bowl sift flour, baking powder and salt. Fold the flour mixture into the cream mixture. Divide batter equally among six greased and floured half-cup muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees until golden. (The batter will flow over the edges.) Cool upside down on a rack. Dust the cakes with powdered sugar. Serve with fresh peaches and raspberries and top with whipped cream if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.