Wild Connections is challenging exploratory mining activities in the Grape Creek Wilderness Study Area, located on Bureau of Land Management land six miles southwest of Cañon City.
Last year the Colorado State Land Board approved a conditional use permit for Canadian-owned Zephyr Minerals to conduct preliminary mining operations on Grape Creek-Horseshoe Mountain State Stewardship Trust land. Zephyr is now looking to nearly triple their mineral exploration activities into the Grape Creek WSA, focusing on gold and silver, according to a press release.
Wild Connections is now challenging the mining activities at the state level, asserting they should be illegal since the company does not own a mineral right in the WSA and their mechanized exploration activities violate BLM criteria for WSA management.
“The point is this is unprecedented in an area protected as wilderness,” said Wild Connections’ Conservation Director John Sztukowski. “The big story is what the BLM is doing. Why are they letting this happen when it should be illegal?”
Grape Creek was designated as a WSA in 1980. The total area of the WSA is 9,567 acres.
Wilderness Study Areas, however, differ from Wilderness areas.
The Grape Creek WSA, like the Browns Canyon WSA, has been proposed for permanent wilderness protection. The legislation has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is awaiting action by the Senate.
“In February, my bill, the Colorado Wilderness Act, passed the United States House of Representatives. The bill includes Grape Creek,” Congresswoman Diana DeGette said in a press release. “This area is very important in Colorado because of its outstanding beauty, rugged terrain, great fishing and habitat for bighorn sheep.”
Until the Senate designates it as a Wilderness Area, the BLM says the land cannot be withdrawn from mineral entry, but it does plan on monitoring Zephyr’s activities.
“Unlike Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas, the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) dictates that lands within Wilderness Study Areas are not withdrawn from mineral entry and remain subject to the Mining Law of 1872,” Keith Beger, Field Manager of the BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office said. “Additionally, mining activities and exploration on BLM administered lands in WSAs are governed by administrative law specific to WSAs in Title 43 of the Code of Federal Regulations. BLM plans to monitor Zephyr’s planned activities in the Lower Grape Creek WSA to ensure that those public lands are preserved for potential future designation as Wilderness.”
Stutzkowski also questioned why an environmental review hasn’t taken place, but the BLM asserts that requirements haven’t been met for one.
“None of the activities that Zephyr has proposed in the WSA necessitate the requirement for a plan of operations or environmental review under the appropriate regulations,” Berger said. “BLM cannot arbitrarily require a permit or environmental review where regulations do not identify such a requirement.”
Exploration is allowed, essentially, as long as it’s largely inconsequential.
“At this time, BLM is only aware of exploration activities planned in the WSA, which are subject to regulations in Title 43 of the Code of Federal Regulations,” Berger said. “Limited exploration activity is allowed, with checks and balances to prevent impairing suitability of the WSA for inclusion into the Wilderness system. Activities would need to carried out in a manner that is substantially unnoticeable or inconsequential.”
Wild Connections, however, has filed an appeal that will be heard July 22 at the state level to try and stop the activities.
“We’re going to fight this all of the way,” Sztukowski said. He also encouraged people to email comments and concerns to Berger at kberger@blm.gov and, since there isn’t an official comment period, CC the comments to info@wildconnections.org so they can keep a record. Wild Connections and EcoFlight also made a virtual tour of Grape Creek that people can view at youtu.be/v9CR-fPdFJE.
Berger, meanwhile, said the BLM will continue to monitor the activity.
“We will continue to monitor Zephyr’s actions,” Berger said. “If any of their planned actions require an environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act, the BLM will ensure opportunities for public involvement. Any documents that would be prepared would be made available for public review.”
