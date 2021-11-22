Critical symptom:

Loss of taste or smell

Major symptoms:

Feeling feverish, having chills or temperature of 100.4 or higher.

New or unexplained persistent cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Minor symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose of congestion

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea/vomiting

Diarrhea

Testing is recommended for:

• Anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated, with any of the symptoms listed above. Test as soon as symptoms appear, even just a minor symptom.

• Vaccinated individuals who have been a close contact, around day 5-7.

• Unvaccinated individuals who have been in close contact, around day 5-7.

