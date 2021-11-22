Critical symptom:
Loss of taste or smell
Major symptoms:
Feeling feverish, having chills or temperature of 100.4 or higher.
New or unexplained persistent cough.
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Minor symptoms:
Sore throat
Runny nose of congestion
Muscle or body aches
Headache
Fatigue
Nausea/vomiting
Diarrhea
Testing is recommended for:
• Anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated, with any of the symptoms listed above. Test as soon as symptoms appear, even just a minor symptom.
• Vaccinated individuals who have been a close contact, around day 5-7.
• Unvaccinated individuals who have been in close contact, around day 5-7.
