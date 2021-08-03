Buckle Winners and Sponsors

 

Grand Champion Beef/ Maci Pridemore

Scanga Family

 

Reserve Champion Beef/ Jacob Walke

Hub Club/ Codi Miller

 

Grand Champion Swine/Tanner Shellabarger

Tracy & Tony Timko

 

Reserve Champion Swine/Chase Shellabarger

JRR Tolkein Buckle

 

Grand Champion Sheep/Quin Lewis

James & Adrienne Weber

 

Reserve Champion Sheep/Dane Bennett

James & Adrienne Weber

 

Grand Champion Goat/Sydney Rohrich

Animal Care Center

 

Reserve Champion Goat/Sydney Rohrich

Marquez & Herrick-Stare LLC

 

Grand Champion Poultry/Abby Daley

McStitches Embroidery

 

Reserve Champ Poultry/Micah Wheeler

Dave & Barb Collins

 

Grand Champion Horse Senior/Adrianna Peeples

Randy & Stephanie Kelly

 

Reserve Champion Horse Senior/Zharria Heinitz

Krivanek Jewelers

 

Grand Champion Horse Junior/Emma McWhirter

McStitches Embroidery

 

Reserve Champion Horse Junior/ Kaija Saari

James & Adrienne Weber

 

Grand Champion Rabbit/Morgan Nichols

Stotler & Young

 

Reserve Champion Rabbit/Keygan Rohrich

Randy & Stephanie Kelly

 

Grand Champ Senior Round Robin, Codi Miller Memorial Buckle/ Molly McMurry

Nick Witte

 

Reserve Champ Senior Round Robin/ Keygan Rohrich

Animal Care Center/ Dr. Wendy Elbert

 

Grand Champ Jr Round Robin, Rosalyn Cope Memorial Buckle/Tanner Shellabarger

Hub Club/ Rosalyne Cope Memorial

 

Reserve Champ Junior Round Robin/Quin Lewis

     Dave & Barb Collins

