Buckle Winners and Sponsors
Grand Champion Beef/ Maci Pridemore
Scanga Family
Reserve Champion Beef/ Jacob Walke
Hub Club/ Codi Miller
Grand Champion Swine/Tanner Shellabarger
Tracy & Tony Timko
Reserve Champion Swine/Chase Shellabarger
JRR Tolkein Buckle
Grand Champion Sheep/Quin Lewis
James & Adrienne Weber
Reserve Champion Sheep/Dane Bennett
James & Adrienne Weber
Grand Champion Goat/Sydney Rohrich
Animal Care Center
Reserve Champion Goat/Sydney Rohrich
Marquez & Herrick-Stare LLC
Grand Champion Poultry/Abby Daley
McStitches Embroidery
Reserve Champ Poultry/Micah Wheeler
Dave & Barb Collins
Grand Champion Horse Senior/Adrianna Peeples
Randy & Stephanie Kelly
Reserve Champion Horse Senior/Zharria Heinitz
Krivanek Jewelers
Grand Champion Horse Junior/Emma McWhirter
McStitches Embroidery
Reserve Champion Horse Junior/ Kaija Saari
James & Adrienne Weber
Grand Champion Rabbit/Morgan Nichols
Stotler & Young
Reserve Champion Rabbit/Keygan Rohrich
Randy & Stephanie Kelly
Grand Champ Senior Round Robin, Codi Miller Memorial Buckle/ Molly McMurry
Nick Witte
Reserve Champ Senior Round Robin/ Keygan Rohrich
Animal Care Center/ Dr. Wendy Elbert
Grand Champ Jr Round Robin, Rosalyn Cope Memorial Buckle/Tanner Shellabarger
Hub Club/ Rosalyne Cope Memorial
Reserve Champ Junior Round Robin/Quin Lewis
Dave & Barb Collins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.