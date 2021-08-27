by Brian McCabe
After only four months since their last season, the Spartan football team is ready to get back at it, happy to be playing fall football under the lights again.
“I’m so excited for the season to begin,” head coach Matt Luttrell said. “I really like having enough kids out so we can sub in scout teams during practice. This group of boys really brings a lot to the table. It’s good to be back.”
Last season the Spartans played in the spring C season due to COVID-19 and faced several teams they normally wouldn’t play during their regular season.
“We played in a tough league last year,” Luttrell said. “We faced off against teams that were bigger, faster, stronger and more physical, but I think it really toughened the guys up for this year.”
The Spartans will play in the 2A Intermountain League this year, facing similar sized teams like Alamosa and Pagosa Springs.
“I think we have a great schedule this year,” Luttrell said. “We’re ready to get back on the field. The team knows their plays a lot better this year, they’re playing together better and they are tougher, both mentally and physically.”
The team has a wide variety of skill levels and ages this year, with seven seniors and sophomore Caiven Lake starting at quarterback.
“We were fortunate that we only lost three seniors from last year,” Luttrell said. “Many of our younger guys got to see a lot of playing time last year, which will really help us.”
Luttrell said the team is also ready to live their motto for this season, which is “Prove it.”
“We are ready to prove what we can do as a team,” Luttrell said. “We are ready to get into the fourth quarter and make a run for it. And we’re just excited to be back playing football in the fall. Regardless of what’s going on, we get to play sports, and that’s exciting.”
