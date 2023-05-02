High Country Bank’s Buena Vista branch has selected Ark-Valley Humane Society as the recipient for its quarterly sharing program, effective until June 30.
All notary fees collected during the quarter will be donated to AVHS, along with money donated and raised by employees of High Country Bank, according to a press release.
For questions, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org.
