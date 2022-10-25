Dear Editor:
A vote for Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner this November is a vote for integrity in our lives. As a local business owner, town organizer and mother, she’s got her finger on the pulse of our county and has a true desire to address the mounting issues we face here. Managing land use, high-end developers or resolving the mounting landfill and recycling troubles upon us requires a steady, incorruptible hand.
Honesty and accountability are rare in humanity and even harder to find in a politician. Through the fog of political drama, Adriane Kuhn’s level of integrity stood out at our local debates, and having more people like her in office will vastly improve our world, and Chaffee County.
She is a problem-solver that does not mince words, and she is already doing what she can to manage the tough issues of Chaffee County. If you want to be a part of solving our local challenges effectively together, check the box for Adriane Kuhn this November.
Keith Kirchner,
Poncha Springs
