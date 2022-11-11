Editor's note: This story updates a story published previously.
City of Salida ballot issues 2A and 2B, asking voters to increase taxes on short-term rentals, have passed, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Yes votes for 2A were 1,805, or 54.91 percent, while the nays were 1,482 or 45.09 percent.
2B had 1,666 votes, or 50.75 percent, in favor, while 1,617, or 49.25 percent, voted against.
2A increases the annual occupational license tax to $1,000 on short-term rental business license holders.
2B increases the occupational lodging tax on the business of leasing or renting short-term rental units from $4.82 to $15 per night, per bedroom.
“It’s interesting that 2D, the Salida Bottling Company, didn’t pass, but these did,” Salida Mayor Dan Shore said. “The money from these taxes will provide some funding to tackle housing, but not to the magnitude that 6A would have.”
6A refers to the county ballot questions asking voters to approve a 3.5-mill ad valorem tax to raise $2,047,908.42 annually, to be used by Chaffee Housing Authority. That measure failed, 7,292 or 69.23 percent against to 3,241 or 30.77 percent in favor.
2C, a vote to sell the Salida Community Center to Senior Citizens Inc., the local nonprofit that helped build the building, passed 2,661, 84.61 percent, to 484, or 15.39 percent.
