Adam Martinez is one of five candidates running for a three-year term in the Salida Hospital District board of directors election May 3.
When asked about his background in running for hospital board, Martinez said he has also run for city council and the Salida school board.
“When I first moved to Salida, I think the hospital had good staff, but most of the old-time generation has moved on,” Martinez said. “Buena Vista has five medical facilities, Leadville just opened up a new clinic. I’d like to see the hospital grow, bring more doctors in, so patients don’t have to fly down to Colorado Springs or Denver. Keep the local patients here. I hope the hospital will continue to grow, bringing in more specialists.”
Martinez said he has served on the Salida Aspen Concerts board and “was on the recreation advisory committee for three years for the city of Salida.”
When asked what he thinks the hospital board needs, Martinez said, “I think we need strong leadership, someone who will work with the CEO to make sure we improve the hospital every year. I think we need to look after the hospital, put the hospital’s needs first, take care of the CEO and the hospital district.”
