The Soul of Salida is starting a sober community movement and so far has raised more than $12,000 toward the effort.
Founder Aro Bergman said the organization’s primary goal is to open a space in town that serves as an at-night sober lounge. The space would be able to serve as an alternative or supplement to treatment.
In addition to a sober lounge, the organization provides individuals with other helpful resources and information.
Bergman highlighted the high cost of treatment as one of the needs for the movement. He said that in some cases inpatient treatment could cost more than $10,000 per month. In many situations, insurance will not cover that treatment and it prevents individuals from working during treatment.
“I’ve lost so many friends to addiction and suicide,” said Bergman. “I’m tired of losing friends in this town.”
Bergman started the initiative when he decided it was the right direction to take. Since then, he said he has received significant support from the community.
He described the way the movement has taken off as “magical,” noting that it is a great way for him, and others, to be able to give back to the community. He said, “We are really excited to lift this community that I have much love for.”
The organization has been selling merchandise that supports the cause such as hoodies and other items.
