Suzanne Morphew Missing Person Investigative Task Force recap since May 10:
• 1,123 total tips called to the designated tip line (includes hang-ups and duplicates).
• 180 interviews conducted in Colorado, Indiana and other locations. This number does not take into account the hundreds of other contacts made between investigators and individuals as part of this case since May.
• More than 130 searches conducted (including warrants, which remain sealed at this time)
• More than 4,000 hours spent by Task Force investigators on the case.
