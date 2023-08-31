Wilcox says runners are focused on teamwork

The Salida High School cross-country runners this season are focused on becoming a team, coach Kenny Wilcox said.
Wilcox is in his 18th year as a coach at Salida High School. One year before that he was the middle school coach, and before then he and his wife, Sara, were assistant coaches at his alma mater, Wartburg College.
Originally from Maquokete, Iowa, Wilcox played several sports in high school – baseball, basketball, track and cross country, but only carried on with the last two in college.
More than anything, he said his time as a student athlete taught him the value of the team and how different team members add to an atmosphere.
“Whether you’re No. 1 on the team or somewhere in the middle or in the back of the pack, you have extreme value,” Wilcox said.
“I value all the different personalities, and within that team there’s so many interests and passions. On a long run you’ve got an hour or more to spend with someone.”
For the most part, all summer long, the team has consistently had about 20 runners attending the optional workouts, Wilcox said. The kids who met summer goals will be attending the Bob Firman Invitational Sept. 22-23 in Boise, Idaho.
“September will be an opportunity for the team to learn, and then when October rolls around, we kind of describe that as ‘championship season,’” Wilcox said.
This year’s team has a few more girls and a few less boys than last year’s team, with the girls leaning on the younger side, he said. Wilcox said he hopes to help the team become closer and help individuals get to places they normally wouldn’t get to without his and other coaches’ help.
New to the program this year, the upperclassmen on the team had a book study this summer and read “Twin Thieves” by Steve Jones and Lucas Jadin. “I think it caused them to really consider just our day-to-day approach with how we interact with each other,” Wilcox said.
“They’re willing to roll their sleeves up and do the hard work of becoming a team. I have a lot of confidence in our leadership,” he said.
“I’ve learned through the years that if it’s an individual or a team goal, if it’s firmly grasped by the individual or the team, I’m never going to get in the way or put on the brakes to hold them back.”
Wilcox said he looks forward to watching all the young people transform this season and their hard work pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.