The Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, a heritage site operated by Guidestone Colorado, is offering guided tours of its visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site on weekends throughout the summer.
Guided tours are available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September at 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. The cost is $10 for adults and free for kids younger than 18.
Tour guides tell stories of the early generations of the Hutchinson family and lead visitors through the historic ranch house, outbuildings, corrals and farmyard, a press release stated.
For a $5 suggested donation, visitors can make drop-in visits to explore the visitor center and walk the grounds of the homestead. The visitor center provides a comprehensive introduction of the site through interpretive signage, displays and a video.
The Hutchinson Ranch was established in 1868 when pioneers Joseph Sykes Hutchinson and Annabel McPherson settled and started raising cattle. Joseph was a Union Army captain who also served as a representative in the Colorado Territorial Legislature, and Annabel was a strong matriarch who raised four sons and continued to run the ranch after Joseph’s death at age 42. Six generations later, the Hutchinsons are still raising cattle on the same land surrounding the Homestead.
The Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center represents a vision initiated by Dr. Wendell F. Hutchinson, a fourth-generation family member, who aimed to “preserve some things from the past so that future generations will know how people lived and worked in those bygone days.”
Wendell Hutchinson donated the homestead to the Town of Poncha Springs in 2006. Upon its designation as one of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places in 2003, the Hutchinson Homestead started undergoing the preservation of its century-old buildings. After 12 years of rehabilitation, the property opened to the public in 2013.
Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails, the Hutchinson family and the Town of Poncha Springs have worked together to preserve the historic property, with funding support from History Colorado State Historical Fund and the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures Grant Program.
