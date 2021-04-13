NAMI Chaffee County is offering a free seminar on ways to cultivate joy, happiness and well being.
In this online seminar NAMI will explore how to look for joy and pleasant moments. With mindful attention learn to cultivate healthy intentions, gratitude and loving kindness.
The class will take place via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. April 27.
Contact NAMI Chaffee County at info@namichaffee.org, 970-823-4751, or visit https://www.namichaffee.org or our NAMI Chaffee County CO Facebook page for more information or to register.
