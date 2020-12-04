Dear Editor:
This is in response to Nov. 10 article titled “Public health deals with public opposition to pandemic actions.”
Health department restrictions are not the problem. The problem is our inability to stretch our minds further than our thinking habits.
Even as a retired RN and former public health nurse I understand some peoples’ frustrations at having to get out of a rut.
Twice I’ve forgotten my mask and had to walk back to my car for my mask, which is nothing compared to the possibility of ending up on a respirator.
Now, I make sure when I enter my car there’s no way to forget the mask when I’m headed for a public place, knowing I could later be more than sorry if I got sick or made someone else sick just because I was too lazy to walk a few yards back and put the darn thing on.
Should Salidans and, or Buena Vistans call the mayor or commissioners and complain because there are too many stop signs on street corners? Gee! What an inconvenient waste of time to have to look, first of all, to see if there’s one at the corner, then if there is, to have to stop and let the cars on the cross street pass first.
Or should all the red lights in busy areas be pulled? Should we have only green lights everywhere or no lights at all at dangerous locations?
If we’re not a mechanic, we find a mechanic when our vehicle is running poorly, when a tooth aches we find a dentist. And when the door of our house can no longer be locked we probably find a locksmith.
Public health experts have years of training, more than most mechanics and more than locksmiths and base their rules and mandates on extensive proven research, not guesswork.
If we’re smart, we listen, stretch our minds and learn from them instead of childish stamping our feet and challenging their judgement.
And if we care about others and our nation, we might call and thank the health department for all they do and have done for years when we were paying no attention.
Judith E. Hicks
Howard
