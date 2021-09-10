9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

Free to Chaffee County residents

Accepting:

Any small electronic device that plugs in or uses batteries, including computers, cathode ray tube monitors, tablets and accessories; cellphones; printers; microwaves; hair dryers; and small lawn care electronics. TVs accepted for a $25 fee.

Not accepting:

Large appliances and large electronics such as ovens, refrigerators, water heaters, freezers, dryers and washing machines.

Questions? Email sustainablesalida@gmail.com

