9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds
Free to Chaffee County residents
Accepting:
Any small electronic device that plugs in or uses batteries, including computers, cathode ray tube monitors, tablets and accessories; cellphones; printers; microwaves; hair dryers; and small lawn care electronics. TVs accepted for a $25 fee.
Not accepting:
Large appliances and large electronics such as ovens, refrigerators, water heaters, freezers, dryers and washing machines.
Questions? Email sustainablesalida@gmail.com
