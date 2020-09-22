Salida Community Center sponsors several community programs and welcomes new volunteers.
For more information call 719-539-3351 or visit salidacommunitycenter.com.
Programs currently sponsored include:
• Articipate music and art programs.
• Community Christmas dinner.
• Thursday night Bingo.
• New Blinker eyeglasses program.
• FIBArk pancake breakfast.
• American flag program.
• Emergency Food Assistance Program.
• Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
• Assistance for seniors and veterans with special needs.
• Non-food necessities for families in need.
