Level Green - Protect Our Neighbors: for counties that are able to locally contain surges. Most businesses are open with generous capacity limits.
Level Blue - Caution: for counties with low transmission levels that aren’t quite ready for Protect Our Neighbors. Capacity limits are more permissive than yellow.
Level Yellow - Concern: the baseline level for counties with elevated transmission levels but stable hospitalizations.
Level Orange - High Risk: for counties where numbers are going up but not to the point where everything needs to be shut down. The capacity limits are moderate.
Level Red - Severe Risk: for counties with high levels of transmission, hospitalizations, and positivity rates. Most indoor activities are prohibited or strictly limited, and outdoor activities are encouraged as an alternative. The capacity limits are significant.
Level Purple - Extreme Risk: for counties where hospital capacity is at extreme risk of being overrun. At this level, all businesses must significantly curtail in-person functions and people must stay at home except for necessary activities.
