Dear Editor,
Our country has descended into chaos and all Americans are facing the disintegration of our freedoms and having to suffer the actions of Joe Biden since January of this year.
Society has gotten to the point that everybody has a right but nobody has a responsibility … to obey the law, that is.
President Biden is violating his obligations under our Constitution. Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution states “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” He has ignored or violated federal laws.
Allowing nearly 2 million people to cross the southern border illegally and unvaccinated (not to mention over 6,000 pounds of fentanyl), secretly flying planeloads of illegals during the middle of the night to small airports across the country (unbeknownst to local authorities) and forcing OSHA to require employers with 100 employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is not only trampling all over our personal freedoms but is disregarding U.S. laws.
Any person who knowingly aids or assists any alien to enter the United States (illegally) shall be fined and imprisoned for not more than 10 years. The Biden administration has allowed this every day.
The Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate is forcing people who don’t want, need or shouldn’t have it to face the possibility of being fired or furloughed without pay.
Legally, the president can probably require federal workers and contractors that do business with the government to get immunized. However, the legality for directing OSHA to make this a new “safety rule” is questionable. Luckily, a federal appeals court has temporarily halted implementation of this mandate.
School boards and politicians are telling parents they have no say about the education of our children.
Parents who are objecting to the teaching of CRT (Critical Race Theory), mask mandates and withholding assault information of children are speaking out at their local school board meetings.
After receiving a letter from the National School Board Association (NSBA), Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to pursue law-abiding and concerned parents who opposed the teaching of CRT and mask mandates as “domestic terrorists” or utilizing the Patriot Act against them.
Sicking the FBI on concerned parents is reprehensible.
With the deadly and chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, President Biden has emboldened our adversaries and caused our friends to lose faith in America.
The U.S. Embassy left behind information on Afghans who helped America’s military. The Taliban then used that information by telling them to seek safety in fake safe houses. Then the Taliban executed them.
Everything considered, President Biden, his “coaches” and Cabinet are responsible for destroying our energy independence, greatly increasing the cost of living with inflationary spending, the border crisis by dismantling the Border Patrol’s effectiveness, mask mandates, the Afghanistan debacle, the terrible foreign policy decisions and weaponizing federal agencies’ employees to target U.S. citizens.
How much more harm can one administration accomplish? Time will tell.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida
