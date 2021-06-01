Salida High School baseball coach Lee Lewis loves three things this year: his team, his assistant coaches and his field.
“Our record, in my estimate, doesn’t really indicate how well we have played,” Lewis said. “The top 24 teams go to state, and we are currently 19. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids. They have good attitudes, work hard and never quit.”
Lewis said the way the kids have been playing has to do with his assistant coaches.
“I have the best group of assistant coaches in all of the state of Colorado,” Lewis said. “They know what they are supposed to do and get it done.”
The assistant coaches are Jim Coscarella, pitching and catching; Mike Coscarella, infield and hitting; Zach Johnston, outfield and base running; and Anthony “Babes” Marchase, who Lewis said “helps out in all areas.”
And now, after years of work, Lewis is proud of his baseball field at Marvin Park.
“In my opinion, we have one of the best fields in southern Colorado,” Lewis said. “I’ve been told by lots of people who have come here to play just how nice they think it is. We’ve put in a lot of hard work to make it nice to play on, so we are very proud of our field.”
