One of the goals head coach Kenny Wilcox works hard to accomplish is building a sense of togetherness and camaraderie on his cross-country team, through use of team dinners and a weekend team camp at the start of the season.
“We had our team spend a couple of nights at a church in Leadville for our camp,” Wilcox said. “We had an amazing time. We formulated what we wanted to be about, what’s important to us as a team. We had a skit and talent show. We hiked 17 miles up Mount Massive. I’m super proud of these kids, and have to give them a lot of kudos.”
Wilcox said that while the boys’ varsity team doesn’t have a lot of depth, with only four runners, three of the four, Hollis Beddingfield, Kuper Banghart and Kenny’s son Elijah, who call themselves The Three Musketeers, have been on the team together for four years and have been running together even longer.
“They bring a lot of experience to the team and are a good, solid group of men,” Wilcox said. “Our fourth varsity member, (senior) Talmage (Trujillo), brings unique perspective to the team, having recently returned from hiking the Colorado Trail this summer. They all have the right mindset to make it to state.”
Wilcox said the girls’ team has a lot of unique but strong, determined personalities who all support each other.
“(Senior) Lydia (Tonnesen) rocks,” Wilcox said. “She is solid, gets her work done, spends extra time in the weight room. Same for (senior) Kate Adams, a super solid runner.”
Wilcox said senior Ella Haynes has state experience and as an athlete is “still finding out her talent.”
Senior Cecilia Duran, who Wilcox said he got to know during the track season, has “a wonderful personality and really brings the party with her.”
Wilcox described senior Elena Wheeler as “a super hard worker with a big heart for other people.”
The other thing that really helps build the team, Wilcox said, is his assistant coaches.
“I’m really blessed to have a great group of coaches helping out,” he said. “They are all volunteers, doing this on their own time. I just can’t thank them enough.”
