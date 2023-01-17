Monarch Mountain will kick off its annual Town Challenge ski and snowboard races Friday.
Town Challenge is a series of six fun races, a press release stated.
Competition categories include A-League Skiing, B-League Skiing, Snowboard, Masters (women older than 40, men older than 50) and Super Seniors (older than 62) and Telemark.
All skill levels are welcome to participate in individually timed races on the giant-slalom-type course.
Races will be held on Fridays, Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and March 3, weather permitting.
Entry forms and fees are due today. Entry fee is $25 per person, payable at the Monarch Guest Service Desk. Registration is available at the same place.
“Everyone is welcome to take on the challenge of being a racer,” Monarch Event Manager Kathryn Wadsworth said. “Town Challenge is set up for the recreational skier, telemarker or snowboarder, and races take place on Freeway near the base of Monarch Mountain ski area.”
For more information and to register contact Wadsworth at kathryn@skimonarch.com or 719-530-5013.
