For those who plan on getting a vaccination, Carlstrom had advice:
• Register ahead of time for the right clinic, as there are specific clinics for first dose, second dose, Pfizer and Moderna.
• Only schedule if you can commit to coming back to the same site in three or four weeks, depending on which vaccine was given.
• Come with paperwork already filled out, and plan to spend about 30-45 minutes waiting, receiving the shot and parking for the 15-minute observation period.
• Wear a mask and the appropriate clothing to receive a shot in the upper arm to your appointment.
• If someone has multiple appointments or chooses a different date, location, or time, Chaffee County Public Health asks that they cancel any appointments with the scheduler(s) once they have made a decision.
More information on the vaccines can be found on Chaffee County’s website at www.chaffeecounty.org.
