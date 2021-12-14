Salida wrestling results

Weight     Name     Record

120     Jase Young     3-2

126     Dylan Blades     2-3

132     Kent Shields     0-2

170     Anthony Taverna     0-3

182     Drew Johnson     3-0

182     Brandt Jones     1-3

195     Simon Bertolino    0-2

195     Luke Prewitt     2-2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.