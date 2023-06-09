The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, announced Monday the search for a missing woman continues.
Edna Quintana, 55, was last seen May 3 in the Saguache area.
She is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 110-120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CBI issued an endangered missing alert for Quintana on May 17, but no confirmed sightings of the missing woman have been reported.
Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick said, “We encourage the use of the tipline to provide information about Edna Quintana. Someone has that key piece of information that will help us locate Edna.”
Anyone who might have information is asked to call the CBI tipline at 719-416-5815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.