Tami Smith, the Lady Spartans’ golf coach, considers this her second “first season” as the girls’ coach. She took over last year from C.J. Argys, but the team was only able to practice for about three weeks and didn’t play in any tournaments before the season was canceled.
So, Smith said she is excited to start her first season with the golf team, again.
“C.J. and I are friends, and she thought I would be a great fit for the team,” Smith said. “These are some big shoes to fill.”
Smith said she started golf after she graduated from Salida High School in 1999, but former girls’ golf coach Barry Spence used to try to get her to play on the team in high school.
“Not really sure why I didn’t play back then,” Smith said.
Smith said she is also excited to have eight girls come out for the team this year.
“Last year we only had five girls, so having eight sign up this year is great,” Smith said. “I hope to keep the team growing. I’m really excited for this year. I can’t wait to see what the future is for girls’ golf in Salida. I think this is going to be a great season and a great year.”
Smith said her No. 1 goal for the girls on the team is to have fun, and goal No. 2 is teaching sportsmanship.
“Golf is kind of weird, in that it is individuals playing but is still a team sport,” Smith said. “I try not to ask the girls for much, just as long as they are having fun and enjoying the game. That’s what life should be about, having fun.”
Smith said she is trying to teach the girls to stay away from words that end in “n’t,” like can’t, don’t and won’t. She said the team tries to avoid negativity. “A lot of the game of golf is mental, and it’s easy to get into a negative mindset, especially when you’re playing in a foursome made up from other teams.”
Smith said that while she tries to focus on teaching the girls the mental side of the game, her assistant coach, Russ Johnson, really brings in the technical knowledge aspect of the game.
“Russ is such a great teacher,” Smith said. “He’s been playing for years and knows so much of the technical side of golf, which is great. He is really helpful, and the girls love having him around.”
Smith said Dow Stewart, the Salida Golf Club pro, is also very helpful working with her and the team.
The team hosted their only home tournament Tuesday, which was shortened to nine holes instead of 18 because of adverse weather.
