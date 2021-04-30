While the Chaffee County landfill has, in the past, offered free land fill days throughout the year, including one in the spring, there are no scheduled days planned for 2021 yet.
Log on to the county landfill page at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Landfill for more information.
