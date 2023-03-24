New Salida High School baseball coach Ken Skipper said he hopes to instill a culture of hard work in this season’s team.
Originally from Northglenn, Skipper played baseball and football in high school, and his high school team won the state championship.
Skipper got some of his first experience coaching T-ball and umpiring girls’ softball while in high school. He graduated from Western Colorado University with a degree in geology.
A high school football injury his junior year spelled the end of Skipper’s career playing in organized sports, but he continued coaching and has more than 20 years of experience with all levels, including taking several youth teams to the youth national tournament in Cooperstown, New York.
Skipper coached high school baseball at Ralston Valley from 2003 to 2013 and in recent years has been coaching football at Salida Middle School.
During Skipper’s time as an athlete, he said he took away a love for baseball and the value of putting the team ahead of oneself, including being flexible.
On a team, he values the brotherhood that is built between players and coaches, and playerwise, those who are timely and hard working, who help the team, he said.
When he coached at Ralston Valley, his team competed every year for the championships, he said. Salida has the athletes and now has to work really hard to develop the baseball skills, he said, and increase their situational awareness.
“Kids up here do not have all the things available to them as on the Front Range, so we’ve got to try to utilize the time we have in practice and use our time as judiciously as possible,” he said.
The team is already outhitting their opponents, which Skipper said is one of his favorite parts of the game to teach, and he said the team is starting to come together.
His goal, he said, is to be competitive. Skipper thinks making the first round of playoffs is achievable for this team. “If you can get hot hitting and playing well, good things can happen after that,” he said. “It comes back to practicing and playing hard.”
