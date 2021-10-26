Girls’ results
Athlete Time Place
Quinn Smith 20:31 5
Alex Hebert 22:40 10
River Thompson 23:03 14
Lane Baker 23:19 16
Emerson Reed 23:30 19
Lydia Tonnesen 23:51 24
Ella Haynes 24:36 30
Amy Adams 26:48 46
Kate Adams 28:49 57
Boys’ results
Athlete Time Place
Izayah Baxter 17:20* 7
Zeke Wilcox 17:26 9
Hollis Beddingfield 17:28 10
Kuper Banghart 17:30 12
Elijah Wilcox 17:48 16
Jack Landry 19:16 29
Ryan Osness 20:47 52
Brennan King 21:09 59
Marcus Gallegos 22:58 74
*Denotes personal record
