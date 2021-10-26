Girls’ results

Athlete                    Time      Place

Quinn Smith             20:31      5

Alex Hebert              22:40      10

River Thompson        23:03      14

Lane Baker               23:19      16

Emerson Reed           23:30      19

Lydia Tonnesen          23:51      24

Ella Haynes                24:36     30

Amy Adams               26:48      46

Kate Adams                28:49     57

Boys’ results

Athlete                  Time     Place

Izayah Baxter          17:20*    7

Zeke Wilcox             17:26     9

Hollis Beddingfield     17:28    10

Kuper Banghart         17:30    12

Elijah Wilcox             17:48     16

Jack Landry              19:16     29

Ryan Osness             20:47     52

Brennan King            21:09     59

Marcus Gallegos        22:58     74

*Denotes personal record

